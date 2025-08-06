U.S. to decide soon on sanctions against Russia – Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that an announcement on whether potential sanctions against Russia will be imposed this week is expected soon, amid the visit of special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow.

This was reported by Sky News, Censor.NET informs.

Rubio said he spoke with Witkoff, who is returning to the U.S. from his trip to Russia, and that further discussions will take place during the day.

The official also expressed hope that some announcements would be made soon, "possibly positive, possibly not."

Read more: US will continue to pressure Russia with sanctions, - Bessent

Recall that on August 6, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow; their dialogue lasted about three hours.

The Kremlin stated that Witkoff held "useful and constructive" talks with Putin, two days before the deadline set by Donald Trump for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or face new sanctions.