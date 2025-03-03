President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would not make concessions to Russia regarding the occupied territories.

Zelenskyy answered the correspondent's question about the possibility of concluding a peace agreement that would include the transfer of part of Ukrainian lands to Russia.

"Zelensky’s response was unequivocal: any peace deal that involved such concessions would not be peace – it would be 'a forced capitulation,'" the article states.

According to the publication, the positions of Ukraine and Russia remain diametrically opposed. Kyiv cannot accept an agreement that provides for the annexation of its territories, and Moscow will not agree to a peace that leaves these regions under Ukrainian control. This makes the prospects for negotiations extremely difficult.

Meanwhile, suspicions are growing in the US, that the president Donald Trump administration and JD Vance "know this, and just want to present a deal which will be rejected by the Ukrainians so they can blame president Zelensky and cut off all aid."

The publication also draws attention to the role of the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is trying to smooth out the differences between Washington and Ukraine's allies. However, the article emphasises that this is not just a gap in approaches - it is a real diplomatic chasm.

