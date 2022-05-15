Russian Federation considers possibility of capitulation, - Hodges
Ben Hodges, former commander of NATO Joint Command and NATO Forces Europe, believes the Russians are considering capitulating.
He wrote about it on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, Hodges reacted to the words of the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov that Russia will not capitulate. "Which means: in fact, they realize that this is a very real possibility," Hodges wrote.
We will remind, earlier the ambassador of Russia to the USA Anatoly Antonov declared that his country isn't going to capitulate. "We speak firmly and clearly and we are unequivocally convinced of this, at least the Russian diplomats working here will not have such a capitulation, never will," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password