Russian Federation considers possibility of capitulation, - Hodges

Ben Hodges, former commander of NATO Joint Command and NATO Forces Europe, believes the Russians are considering capitulating.

He wrote about it on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Hodges reacted to the words of the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov that Russia will not capitulate. "Which means: in fact, they realize that this is a very real possibility," Hodges wrote.

We will remind, earlier the ambassador of Russia to the USA Anatoly Antonov declared that his country isn't going to capitulate. "We speak firmly and clearly and we are unequivocally convinced of this, at least the Russian diplomats working here will not have such a capitulation, never will," he said.

