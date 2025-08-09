Trump on peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia: There will be exchange of territories

US President Donald Trump said he is considering the possibility of returning and exchanging part of the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

"You're looking at a territory that we fought for for three and a half years, where many Russians and many Ukrainians died. So we look at it, but in fact, we want to return some of the territories and swap them. It's not easy. In fact, it's not that simple. It's very complicated. But we are going to switch to achieve some changes. There will be an exchange of territories for mutual benefit," he said.

Trump said Zelenskyy should be ready to "sign something" to resolve the war in Ukraine:

"We work very closely together. It's fair to say that President Zelenskyy gets everything he needs - as long as we get something done."

