Zelenskyy to take part in video conference with European leaders, Trump and Rutte in Berlin (updated)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Berlin today for a visit.

It is noted that the head of state will take part in a video conference held by US President Donald Trump with European leaders before his meeting with Putin.

Zelenskyy will hold the call together with Chancellor Merz, who is interrupting his summer vacation.

According to Bild, the discussions will focus on how to respond to Russia's territorial claims.

Presidential spokesman Serhii Nikiforov confirmed Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin.

"There will be a bilateral meeting with Federal Chancellor Merz, and then they will take part in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Rutte and US President Trump," he said.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy and Merz may make statements to the media at around 16:00 Berlin time (17:00 Kyiv time).

The Coalition of the Willing will also hold an online meeting today.

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy would meet online with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance on Wednesday.

