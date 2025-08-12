Ukraine ready to make concessions and leave occupied territories to Russia, - The Telegraph

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has softened his position on the eve of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

According to Censor.NET, The Telegraph reports this with reference to European sources.

It is noted that Kyiv is ready to consider the option of ending hostilities with the actual recognition of Russian control over the already occupied territories in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions and Crimea.

Such a scenario, which is supported by some European capitals, involves freezing the front line and providing Ukraine with security guarantees, including arms supplies and the prospect of joining NATO. At the same time, Zelenskyy stresses that no agreement should include additional territorial concessions.

European leaders, including Emmanuel Macron, Donald Tusk, and Friedrich Merz, have declared that it is unacceptable to change internationally recognised borders by force. They are planning to meet with Trump on Wednesday to present their arguments before his talks with Putin.

Trump himself said that at the summit he would try to achieve a partial return of Ukrainian land. However, he criticised Kyiv's position on the need for constitutional approval of any territorial changes.

NATO emphasises that the actual occupation of the territories cannot be legally recognised. The Ukrainian government reminds that Russia continues to deploy troops and is preparing for new offensives, so it is premature to talk about the Kremlin's readiness to end the war.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump said that his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on 15 August would be "preliminary".