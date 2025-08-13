We need to end war, but there is no sign that Russians are preparing for this right now - Zelenskyy

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held more than 30 talks and consultations with partners.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"Different parts of the world, different visions, but common positions. We must end this war. We must put pressure on Russia for the sake of honest peace. We must learn from the experience of Ukraine and our partners to prevent deception on the part of Russia," he stressed.

According to the head of state, there are currently no signs that the Russians are preparing to end the war.

"Our coordinated efforts and joint steps—Ukraine, the United States, Europe, all countries that want peace—can definitely force Russia to make peace. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" Zelenskyy concluded.