Trump and Vance will hold online meeting with Zelenskyy on Wednesday - ABC News
According to ABC News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet online with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance on Wednesday.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
It is noted that European allies will also join the conversation.
