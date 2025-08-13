Ukraine has five key demands for resolving war, - Politico

President Zelenskyy and key European partners are using the meeting with Trump before the Alaska summit to draw "red lines" that will prevent Putin from using the agreement with the US leader as an opportunity to regroup and continue the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Politico has written about this.

The publication describes 5 main demands of Ukraine.

Sustainable ceasefire without territorial concessions

"Ukraine’s stance is that it will not make any concession over its borders," the publication writes.

One Politico source said that if Ukraine eventually has to make some compromise as part of a final deal based on the realities on the battlefield, it will only discuss territorial issues after Russia agrees to a ceasefire and abides by it.

Read more: Putin’s visit to Alaska is result of Trump’s decisive actions, - Senator Graham

Compensation for the damage caused

Estimates range from $500 billion to $1 trillion.

"Ukraine is adamant that Moscow must pay for its crimes and has some leverage in that a hefty chunk of Russia’s assets are held by close European allies. Almost €200 billion are in Belgium," the authors note.

Read more: For Trump, meeting with Putin is not concession - Rubio

Security guarantees

"Ukraine sees membership in NATO and European Union as the only long-term way of stopping another Russian attack," Politico writes.

Ukraine also rejects Russia's demands to reduce its 900,000-strong army and stop supplying Kyiv with weapons.

Return of children and prisoners

Almost 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russia. With the mediation of Qatar and other countries, Ukraine has so far managed to return 1,453 children, journalists say.

Read more: Putin’s security during summit in Alaska will be ensured by his personal security detail and US Secret Service

Maintaining sanctions against Russia

"Russia is feeling pain from the war it started. It has lost over a million troops killed and wounded so far and its economy has finally started feeling the impact of Western sanctions," the article says.

Ukraine and its European partners want to maintain pressure on Russia. They warn that lifting sanctions and allowing trade with Russia to resume will give Moscow time to regroup and continue the war.

"They also will try to convince Trump that the threat of more U.S. sanctions will force Putin to negotiate more seriously," the newspaper writes.

Read more: Putin called Kim Jong-un before meeting with Trump