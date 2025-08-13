ENG
News Putin and Kim Jong-un’s conversation
Putin called Kim Jong-un before meeting with Trump

Putin’s call to Kim Jong-un What is known about the conversation

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a conversation with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to North Korean media, Putin thanked Kim Jong-un for military support, in particular for providing North Korean troops for the battle in Kursk.

"The heads of state of the two countries exchanged views on issues of mutual interest," they noted.

The North Korean dictator assured Putin that the DPRK "will remain faithful to the spirit of the agreement" with Russia and "will fully support all measures that the Russian leadership will adopt in the future."

The Kremlin noted that Putin also shared with Kim Jong-un information in the context of upcoming talks with Donald Trump.

Watch more: HIMARS strike destroys North Korean Koksan self-propelled gun. VIDEO

