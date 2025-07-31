HIMARS strike destroys North Korean Koksan self-propelled gun. VIDEO

A reconnaissance group from the 14th Separate UAV Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces detected and adjusted fire of HIMARS MLRS on a North Korean-made Koksan self-propelled artillery gun.

The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the strike, a secondary detonation of ammunition occurred: the artillery system was completely destroyed, and six crew members were eliminated.

