HIMARS strike destroys North Korean Koksan self-propelled gun. VIDEO
A reconnaissance group from the 14th Separate UAV Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces detected and adjusted fire of HIMARS MLRS on a North Korean-made Koksan self-propelled artillery gun.
The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the strike, a secondary detonation of ammunition occurred: the artillery system was completely destroyed, and six crew members were eliminated.
