Drones chase down vehicles with occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, drone operators from the SIGNUM battalion are destroying enemy vehicles.

The video was posted on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Enemy UAZ "Patriot," "Niva," "Bukhanka," and "Ural" vehicles were hit.

drones (2642) war in Ukraine (3375)
