Drones chase down vehicles with occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO
In the Lyman direction, drone operators from the SIGNUM battalion are destroying enemy vehicles.
The video was posted on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
Enemy UAZ "Patriot," "Niva," "Bukhanka," and "Ural" vehicles were hit.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password