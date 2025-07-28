Russia attacked Kherson region with more than 1700 drones in week - air defence destroyed 75%, - RMA
During the week, the Ukrainian military destroyed 1292 Russian drones that attacked Kherson region.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, 736 drones were shot down within the Kherson community. In total, Russian troops fired 1711 drones at the right-bank part of the region, including 877 directly at Kherson.
Prokudin noted that Ukrainian forces managed to neutralise about 75% of the UAVs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password