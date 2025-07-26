Seven people, including child, were injured as result of Russian attacks on Kherson region. PHOTOS
Another hostile shelling in the Kherson region on 26 July resulted in casualties, including a child.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, as of 18:00 on 26 July 2025, seven civilians were injured as a result of shelling of settlements in the Kherson region.
Thus, the servicemen of the aggressor country carried out an artillery shelling of the village of Bilozerka, Kherson district. As a result of the attack, six civilians sustained injuries of varying severity, including a 9-year-old boy.
According to the Kherson RMA, Russians attacked a civilian vehicle in Bilozerka with a drone. A 53-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped on the vehicle. He sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, contusion, as well as shrapnel wounds to his face, torso, arms and legs. The victim is currently in hospital under medical supervision.
At around 16:00, the Russian army attacked Bilozerka with artillery. Three local residents were injured. A 66-year-old woman and men aged 32 and 59 were taken to hospital with mine-blast injuries. Doctors are currently examining the victims.
According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, a 27-year-old woman and her 9-year-old child were injured in the Russian shelling of Bilozerka. The boy sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, a concussion, and injuries to his face, arms and legs. He is currently in the hospital receiving all the necessary assistance. His mother was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury. Currently, doctors are conducting additional examinations.
Another suburb of Kherson, Antonivka village, also came under fire. Another person was wounded there.
According to the Kherson Military Command, Russian troops attacked a resident of Antonivka from a UAV. As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, a 46-year-old man sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his shin and back. He was hospitalised for medical treatment.
In addition, today in Kostyrka, an enemy FPV drone hit a truck carrying goods to a store. The vehicle was seriously damaged as a result of the attack, but fortunately, no one was injured.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password