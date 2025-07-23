Throughout day, Russians shelled and attacked Kherson region with drones: three killed, nine injured, including children

On Wednesday, July 23, three people were killed and nine others injured in Kherson region due to Russian shelling. Among the wounded are two children.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram, as relayed by Censor.NET.

According to the investigation, throughout the day, occupiers attacked settlements in Kherson region with artillery, including rocket weapons, and various types of drones.

In Kherson, occupiers killed a woman by dropping explosives from a drone.

In the village of Romashkove, two civilians were killed and two injured as a result of an FPV drone attack on a vehicle.

Also, two minors were injured in drone attacks in the village of Zorivka. Two more adults were injured in Kherson city.

Additionally, three people were injured in the regional center, Inhulets, and Bilozerka due to enemy artillery shelling.

Pre-trial investigations have been initiated on charges of violations of the laws and customs of war by Russia (Part 1 and 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

