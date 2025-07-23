Russian troops attacked Kherson: woman killed

On the morning of 23 July, Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"A 66-year-old woman from Kherson sustained fatal injuries as a result of another enemy shelling," he said.

According to the RMA, a number of Kherson region's settlements came under enemy drone terror and artillery shelling over the past day. In particular, the enemy attacked Prydniprovske, Zymivnyk, Antonivka, Chornobaivka, Sadove, Molodizhne, Inzhenerne, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Berehove, Nezlamne, Veletenske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Poniativka, Inhulets, Beryslav, Urozhaine, Dudchany, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Tiahynka, Novooleksandrivka, Ukrainka, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Stepne, Chervonyi Maiak, Virivka, Lvove, Kozatske and the city of Kherson.

Read more: Occupies attack Kherson region with artillery and drones: four people injured, houses and theater damaged

As noted, the Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged a multi-storey building and 14 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a private car.

As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 9 others were injured.