Occupies attack Kherson region with artillery and drones: four people injured, houses and theater damaged

On Monday, July 21, four people were injured in Kherson and the region as a result of Russian shelling. There are injuries.

This was reported in a telegram by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

During the day, the occupiers fired at the settlements of the Kherson region with artillery, including rocket-propelled artillery, as well as with the help of UAVs.

Three people were injured as a result of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles from which the occupiers dropped explosives in Kherson.

Another person was injured as a result of enemy artillery shelling of the regional center.

Private and apartment buildings, a theater building, and vehicles were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations into the facts of war crimes committed by the occupiers have been initiated (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: Ruscists struck at Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka district, injuring three women and damaging houses. PHOTOS