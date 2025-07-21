Occupies attack Kherson region with artillery and drones: four people injured, houses and theater damaged
On Monday, July 21, four people were injured in Kherson and the region as a result of Russian shelling. There are injuries.
This was reported in a telegram by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
During the day, the occupiers fired at the settlements of the Kherson region with artillery, including rocket-propelled artillery, as well as with the help of UAVs.
Three people were injured as a result of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles from which the occupiers dropped explosives in Kherson.
Another person was injured as a result of enemy artillery shelling of the regional center.
Private and apartment buildings, a theater building, and vehicles were damaged.
Pre-trial investigations into the facts of war crimes committed by the occupiers have been initiated (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
