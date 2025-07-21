Ruscists struck at Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka district, injuring three women and damaging houses. PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 20 July 2025, Russian troops attacked the territory of Zaporizhzhia region. Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivskyi districts of the region were under attack.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Two MLRS strikes and at least 14 strike drones attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district at night.

As a result of the attack, several private houses were damaged, windows and the facade of a multi-storey building were damaged. Fires broke out," he said.

According to updated information, a 69-year-old woman was injured. She is being provided with all necessary assistance.















Also, according to the RMA, two women were wounded during hostile attacks in the Vasylivka district.

A 64-year-old and a 73-year-old woman were wounded when an enemy drone hit their house in Prymorske.

The windows were smashed and the facade was damaged. The women were provided with all the necessary medical care.

During the day, the occupiers struck 457 times on 18 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian troops carried out 8 air strikes on Plavni, Huliaipole, Olhivske, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Chervona Krynytsia.

328 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Novoslobidka, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Olhivske.

8 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka.

113 artillery strikes were made in Malokaterynivka, Bilenke, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhove, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Olhivske.