News Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Alarm has been sounding for more than 16 hours: enemy has attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least 24 "shaheds"

24 shaheds attacked Zaporizhzhia

Since 7:30 p.m. and for more than 16 hours, air raid alarms have been sounding almost continuously in Zaporizhzhia region due to a massive drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"The Russians sent 24 ’shaheds" to the regional centre. And these are only the ones that were directly in the city - not including transit ones," he said in a statement.

Fedorov noted that the enemy is trying to hit critical infrastructure and civilians.

