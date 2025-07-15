Since evening, enemy has been attacking Zaporizhzhia and the area with drones. Huliaipole was hit by artillery, there are wounded
During the night, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with strike drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov.
As a result of the attacks, fires broke out due to a drone attack. The blast wave and debris damaged the hangar and administrative building of the infrastructure facility.
Around 2:00, the occupiers shelled Huliaipole with artillery. In particular, the shelling damaged a private house.
"A couple were wounded: a 60-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man," noted Fedorov.
