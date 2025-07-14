Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: Roof of apartment building catches fire

On the evening of Monday, July 14, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out on the roof of a multi-story building.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out on the roof of a multi-story building. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," Fedorov said at 10:00 p.m.

Earlier, a threat of enemy strike drones targeting Zaporizhzhia and the region was reported.

Earlier reports indicated that in the afternoon of Monday, July 14, Russian invaders launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.

