Occupiers launch strike drones on Ukraine – Air Forces (updated)
In the afternoon of Monday, July 14, Russian invaders launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Sumy region – threat of enemy strike UAV use, reported at 4:32 p.m..
Chernihiv region – threat of enemy strike UAV use, reported at 4:37 p.m.
Explosions were heard in Sumy, according to Suspilne.
Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk regions – threat of enemy strike UAV use, reported at 5:26 p.m.
Update
At 5:38 p.m., the Air Forces reported:
-
UAVs in the southeastern part of Kharkiv region, heading west;
-
UAVs on the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading southwest;
-
UAVs in the central part of Sumy region, heading west/southwest;
-
UAVs in the central part of Chernihiv region, heading southwest;
-
UAVs in northern Poltava region, heading south.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password