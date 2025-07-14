Occupiers launch strike drones on Ukraine – Air Forces (updated)

In the afternoon of Monday, July 14, Russian invaders launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Forces, according to Censor.NET.

Sumy region – threat of enemy strike UAV use, reported at 4:32 p.m..

Chernihiv region – threat of enemy strike UAV use, reported at 4:37 p.m.

Explosions were heard in Sumy, according to Suspilne.

Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk regions – threat of enemy strike UAV use, reported at 5:26 p.m.

Update

At 5:38 p.m., the Air Forces reported:

UAVs in the southeastern part of Kharkiv region, heading west;

UAVs on the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading southwest;

UAVs in the central part of Sumy region, heading west/southwest;

UAVs in the central part of Chernihiv region, heading southwest;

UAVs in northern Poltava region, heading south.

