Consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy: 7 people injured, enemy strikes at medical facility (updated). PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 14 July 2025, the enemy launched a second drone strike on the Sumy community.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Previously, the first strike injured six people: three women and three men.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the second strike.

All the victims are being provided with medical assistance.

Later, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that for the third time today, an enemy UAV attacked the Sumy community, and a fire broke out.

"This time, the Russians hit a medical facility. Preliminary, one person is wounded. The building was damaged. The consequences of the attack are being investigated.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians are attacking Sumy with "shaheds", the occupiers hit an educational institution, there are wounded.