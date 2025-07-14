Russians attack Sumy with "shaheds": educational institution shot at, there are wounded (updated)
On the morning of 14 July, Russian invaders attacked Sumy with strike drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Oleksandr Lysenko.
"Sumy, the city is under attack by the Shaheds! Stay safe!
More are coming to the city," he said in a statement.
Local telegram channels report explosions.
Later, Oleh Hryhorov, the head of the regional military administration, said that an enemy UAV had attacked one of the educational institutions in the Sumy community
"There are wounded as a result of the attack. The buildings were also damaged.
Relevant services are working at the scene. We are finding out the details and extent of the damage," he said in a statement.
