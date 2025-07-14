ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11836 visitors online
News Drone attack on Kharkiv region
793 4

Russians attacked industrial enterprise in Chuhuiv - Mayor

Consequences of the Russian drone attack on Chuhuiv on 14 July

Russians attacked an industrial enterprise in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Mayor Halyna Minaieva, Censor.NET informs.

"Enemy shelling does not stop damaging our community. Around midnight, the Shaheds attacked the territory of the city. An industrial enterprise was damaged. As of now, there are no casualties, the services have arrived at the scene. Take care of yourself and do not ignore the alarms," she said.

Read more: At night, occupiers attacked Chuhuiv: hospital damaged, there are casualties

Author: 

drone (1812) Kharkivska region (792) Chuhuyivskyy district (93) Chuhuyiv (10) war in Ukraine (3256)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 