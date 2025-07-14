Russians attacked industrial enterprise in Chuhuiv - Mayor

Russians attacked an industrial enterprise in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Mayor Halyna Minaieva, Censor.NET informs.

"Enemy shelling does not stop damaging our community. Around midnight, the Shaheds attacked the territory of the city. An industrial enterprise was damaged. As of now, there are no casualties, the services have arrived at the scene. Take care of yourself and do not ignore the alarms," she said.

