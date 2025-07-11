At night, occupiers attacked Chuhuiv: hospital damaged, there are casualties

On the night of 11 July, a series of explosions occurred in Chuhuiv. The enemy attacked the city with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the mayor, Halyna Minaieva.

It is noted that the attack lasted from 01:09 a.m. to 01:20 a.m., with at least 7 hits recorded.

"In the city, as a result of a drone strike, there was damage to residential buildings and a medical facility. Another six UAVs hit an industrial enterprise. A fire broke out," noted Syniehubov.

In the central part of the city, two private households were destroyed, and the houses around them were heavily damaged.

"The building of Chuhuiv Central Hospital was also heavily damaged. We have three injured people who are being treated. In one of the city's neighbourhoods, there were also shahed hits, and private households were damaged," said Minaeva.

