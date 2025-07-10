Russians dropped munition from drone on village in Chuhuiv district - elderly man injured

An elderly man was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike in Chuhuiv district.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, cited by Censor.NET.

The investigation established that on July 10, around 4:30 p.m., an enemy FPV drone attacked the village of Lyman in Chuhuiv district.

The munition was dropped on private property. As a result of the strike, a 73-year-old man was wounded. The victim was hospitalized for medical treatment.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched on the fact of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, it was reported that two people were killed and four others injured today as a result of strikes in Kharkiv region.