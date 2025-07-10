Enemy attacks Kupiansk district again: two killed, four more injured

Two people were killed as a result of Russian strikes on the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, cited by Censor.NET.

Around 10:00 a.m., the occupiers shelled the village of Kantsedalivka in Kupiansk district, injuring a 59-year-old woman.

Later, Russian forces struck a public transport stop in the city of Kupiansk, killing a man.

"Around 2:20 p.m., the Russian army conducted artillery shelling of the village of Myrne in Kupiansk district. A 57-year-old man was wounded, and a 66-year-old woman suffered acute shock. In the evening, a residential area in Kupiansk was under fire from the occupiers. A 43-year-old man was killed. A 72-year-old woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction," law enforcement officials reported.

