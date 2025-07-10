"Shaheds" attack Chernivtsi. Air raid alert declared (updated)

Russian strike drones are currently operating in the airspace of Chernivtsi region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Forces warned that an enemy strike UAV from Ivano-Frankivsk is heading toward Chernivtsi region.

A threat to Chernivtsi has also been declared.

Head of the Regional Military Administration, Zaparniuk, wrote: "Chernivtsi! Once again — IMMEDIATELY take shelter!"

As of 3:51 p.m., the all clear signal was given.

