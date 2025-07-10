Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: two dead, 16 injured, debris falling and fires in five districts (updated)

On the night of 10 July, the Russian invaders launched a combined massive attack at Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko and Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

"We have two dead. These people were killed by Russians. 13 people were injured in the attack," Tkachenko said.

Shevchenkivskyi district

Rescuers are working in a residential building where a fire broke out on the top floor as a result of falling debris. Debris has fallen at several other addresses. There is also a fire at one of the addresses.

Darnytskyi district

A fire broke out in garages and a petrol station as a result of the fall of the UAV debris. Debris also fell in the yard of a residential building.

Solomianskyi district

Debris fell and caused a fire on the roof of a non-residential building. Debris also fell at another address.

Holosiivskyi district

A truck caught fire as a result of the fall of a UAV debris.

Podilskyi district

UAV debris fell on the territory of a non-residential building.

Update

As of 7:00 a.m., the number of people injured in the capital has increased to 14 people, Klitschko said. Nine of them were hospitalised by medics, the rest were treated on the spot or on an outpatient basis.

In the Podilskyi district, the outpatient clinic of the Primary Healthcare Centre No.1 was almost completely destroyed as a result of the enemy attack.

As of 7:50 a.m., there were 16 injured in Kyiv. According to Klitschko, 10 of them were hospitalised, while others were treated on the spot or on an outpatient basis.

Due to the damage to the overhead power lines, the movement of trolleybuses and trams in several districts of the capital has been changed.

