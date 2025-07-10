ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10646 visitors online
News Attack of drones
13 771 20

Russian drone hits house in Kyiv, - CMA

shaheds

On the night of 10 July, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones.

This was reported by the head of the CMA Tymur Tkachenko, Censor.NET informs.

According to preliminary information, a non-residential building was hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district and debris fell in an open area.

There was also a preliminary hit to a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

In addition, in Darnytskyi district, debris fell in the yard of a residential building.

Read more: There were about 300 "Shaheds" today, rest are decoy UAVs - Ihnat

Author: 

drone (1799) Kyyiv (2217) Shahed (778) war in Ukraine (3230)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 