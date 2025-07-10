13 771 20
Russian drone hits house in Kyiv, - CMA
On the night of 10 July, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones.
This was reported by the head of the CMA Tymur Tkachenko, Censor.NET informs.
According to preliminary information, a non-residential building was hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district and debris fell in an open area.
There was also a preliminary hit to a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
In addition, in Darnytskyi district, debris fell in the yard of a residential building.
