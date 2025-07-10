Russian drone hits house in Kyiv, - CMA

On the night of 10 July, Russians attacked Kyiv with drones.

This was reported by the head of the CMA Tymur Tkachenko, Censor.NET informs.

According to preliminary information, a non-residential building was hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district and debris fell in an open area.

There was also a preliminary hit to a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

In addition, in Darnytskyi district, debris fell in the yard of a residential building.

