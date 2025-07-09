There were about 300 "Shaheds" today, rest are UAV simulators - Ihnat

During the massive UAV attack, Russia used only about 300 attack drones, the rest were imitators.

This was stated by the head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Let's ease the tension a little bit and say that it was not the Shahed that flew such a large number of "Shahed". There were only a little more than 300 "Shahed" flying. A large number of them were destroyed by air defense. ... The locally lost drones we have already counted include imitation drones, which the enemy also launches in large numbers across the territory of our country," he explained.

As a reminder, on the night of July 9, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with more than 700 drones of various types, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, air defense was operating in Kyiv, and there was a threat to the western regions. Later, it became known that Lutsk suffered the most massive attack with missiles and drones: there was damage and a fire at the enterprise.

It was also noted that 29 drones were destroyed over the Cherkasy region at night, but there were no consequences.

