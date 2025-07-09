Russia fired 728 "Shaheds", 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles at Ukraine - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 9 July 2025, the Russian occupiers launched 741 air targets at Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Thus, Russian troops attacked with:

728 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo - the RF;

7 "Kh-101"/"Iskander-K" cruise missiles from Engels, Saratov region and Kursk region - the RF;

6 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Lipetsk region - the RF.

The main area of attack was Volyn, the city of Lutsk.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08.30 a.m., air defence neutralised 718 enemy air attack vehicles, 303 were shot down by firepower, and 415 were lost locally:

- 296 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of drones) were shot down by firepower, 415 were lost locally/suppressed by electronic warfare;

- 7 'Kh-101'/'Iskander-K' cruise missiles were shot down," the statement said.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 4 locations, and the downed wreckage fell in 14 locations.

