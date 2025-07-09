Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones: Kyiv air defence was operating, threat to western regions

On the night of Wednesday, 9 July 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

In particular, it is noted that since the evening, air defence forces have been operating in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

According to the Air Force, the missiles headed west. In particular, explosions were heard in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

There is currently no information on the consequences of the enemy attack. It is also unknown at this point how many missiles and drones the enemy launched at night.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 9 July, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber took off in Russia.