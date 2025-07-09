Tu-95MS strategic bomber takes off in Russia - monitoring channels

On the night of 9 July, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber took off in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the monitoring telegram channel.

"The take-off of the 1st Tu-95ms from the 'Olenya' airfield was observed at 01:20. The number and direction will be specified. Actual threats will be announced separately," the message reads.

