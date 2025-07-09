29 drones destroyed over Cherkasy region: no consequences

The alert lasted for more than six hours in a row in Cherkasy region. Enemy attacks were repelled by air defence forces and mobile fire groups.

According to him, a total of 29 Russian UAVs were shot down in the Cherkasy skies.

According to him, a total of 29 Russian UAVs were shot down in the Cherkasy skies.

"There were no casualties. There have been no appeals from the public about damage to property.

The inspection of the territory is ongoing," the head of the region said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, air defence systems were operating in Kyiv, and there was a threat to the western regions. Later it became known that Lutsk suffered the most massive attack with missiles and drones: there was damage and a fire at the enterprise.