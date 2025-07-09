Lutsk suffered most massive attack with missiles and drones: damage and a fire at enterprise. (updated)

On 9 July at night, Lutsk suffered the most massive enemy attack with the use of UAVs and missiles.

This was announced by the mayor of the city, Ihor Polishchuk, Censor.NET reports.

He claims that the enemy attacked Lutsk with drones and "Kinzhal" missiles.

"We have a fire and damage to garages on the territory of one of the garage co-operatives and a fire on the territory of one of the enterprises. The rest of the damage is being investigated," he said.

Fortunately, at this moment there is no information about the deaths as a result of the enemy attack.

No further information is available at this time.

Updated information

Later, Ivan Rudnytskyi, the head of the RMA, confirmed that Volyn region had come under a massive attack.

"In fact, everything was flying towards Lutsk. In total, there were about 50 UAVs and 5 missiles in the airspace of Volyn. Information about the hits is currently being clarified," the statement said.

As for the destruction, according to the RMA, fires are currently being extinguished in the warehouses of a Lutsk enterprise and a garage cooperative.

"And most importantly, there are no reports of injuries or deaths as of now. I am honoured and grateful to the security and defence forces of the region," the head of the region added.

