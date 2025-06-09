Russia’s attack on Lutsk: two injured in hospital, man in serious condition with complex abdominal wound

As of today, two people who suffered as a result of the night attack on the city on June 6, 2025, remain in a hospital in Lutsk.

This was reported to Suspilne by Andrii Smolyaninov, Deputy Director General of the Lutsk Community Medical Center, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, one of the patients is currently in traumatology, the woman was diagnosed with an arm injury and shrapnel wounds. The other injured man is currently in the intensive care unit in a serious but stable condition. According to Andriy Smolyaninov, the patient has a complex shrapnel wound to the abdomen.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of June 6, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of June 6, the Nazis attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr and missiles from strategic bombers. In particular, the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, there are casualties, 20 people were injured. There were fires in several districts. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three rescuers were killed while eliminating shelling in Kyiv. In the Kyiv region, the shelling damaged railroad tracks, and a number of trains were rerouted. Russia also fired missiles and "shaheds" at a residential area in Chernihiv. There are 4 wounded there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, the consequences of an enemy combined attack with Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed UAVs are being eliminated. According to preliminary information, the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises was damaged. The air in Ternopil was polluted as a result of the nighttime shelling, and citizens were asked to stay at home in the morning. Lutsk was also under enemy attack, with 15 UAVs and 6 rockets used by the Russians. The number of casualties in the city increased to 15. Later it became known that the hotel where the Ukrainian athletics team was staying came under fire. It was also reported that the body of a dead man was unblocked from the rubble in Lutsk at the site of Russian shelling .

There were hits in the Lviv region, where the enemy attacked an industrial facility in the Drohobych district of the Lviv region, without casualties. In addition, on the night of June 6, Russian invaders attacked Poltava region with "shaheds". The consequences of the attack are being recorded in Kremenchuk district.