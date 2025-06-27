"Shaheds" attacked Cherkasy region: power lines and several houses were damaged
On the night of June 27, 2025, Russian troops attacked the Cherkasy region with drones.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Ihor Taburets, Censor.NET reports.
19 targets were neutralized in the sky over the region.
"In the Zvenyhorod district, the falling debris damaged windows in three houses and an outbuilding. A power line was also damaged. The emergency team is already at work.
The inspection of the territory is ongoing," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password