News attack of Cherkasy region Drone attack on Cherkasy region
794 1

"Shaheds" attacked Cherkasy region: power lines and several houses were damaged

The attack of the Shahids on the Cherkasy region on June 27, 2025. What is known about the consequences

On the night of June 27, 2025, Russian troops attacked the Cherkasy region with drones.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ihor Taburets, Censor.NET reports.

19 targets were neutralized in the sky over the region.

"In the Zvenyhorod district, the falling debris damaged windows in three houses and an outbuilding. A power line was also damaged. The emergency team is already at work.

The inspection of the territory is ongoing," the statement said.

Author: 

