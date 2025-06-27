Occupiers attacked Nikopol region with FPV drones at night, four people were injured. PHOTOS

During the night, the enemy did not stop attacking Dnipropetrovsk region. The aggressor attacked Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities with FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Four people were injured. They are being provided with the necessary medical care.

An outpatient clinic, an administrative building, 3 apartment buildings, a shop, a market, a car, and a power line were damaged," the statement said.

At night in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the defenders of the sky destroyed 2 enemy missiles and 5 UAVs.

