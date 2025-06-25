Russians attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery throughout day: houses damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on Wednesday, 25 June, Russian invaders shelled Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol district - the district centre, Pokrovske, Myrove, Marhanets communities - suffered from enemy attacks during the day. The aggressor used FPV drones and artillery," the official said.

Two multi-storey buildings and a private house were damaged as a result of hostile shelling. People are unharmed.

According to Lysak, according to the latest data, 304 people were injured in Dnipro as a result of the missile attack the day before. 112 remain in hospitals, including seven children.

Of the 14 wounded in the city of Samar, five are still in hospital.

As a reminder, on 24 June 2025, Russians attacked Dnipro and Samar. 21 people were killed and more than 300 injured. In Dnipro, Wednesday, 25 June, was declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack.