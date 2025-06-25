Russian attack on Dnipro and Samar: 21 people killed, over 300 injured (updated)

Today, on 25 June, Dnipro is in mourning because of the enemy attack that killed 18 residents. In the settlement of Samar, the aggressor killed two people.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As of 13.40, Lysak said that 19 people were killed in Dnipro as a result of yesterday's Russian attack. The total number in the region is 21.

"The number of residents injured has also increased. There are more than 300 of them," he clarified.









"The entire Dnipropetrovsk region is in grief. This is a pain that resonates in every heart. It never goes away... May the victims of Russian murderers rest in peace. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims," said the head of the RMA.

According to him, almost 300 people in the region were injured in the attack.

At night and in the morning, the enemy attacked Nikopol with FPV drones. No one was killed or wounded.

In the evening, the enemy hit the Novopavlivska community of Synelnykivskyi district with KABs. A fire broke out. No one was injured.

As a reminder, on 24 June 2025, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and Samar.

In Dnipro, Wednesday, 25 June, was declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack.