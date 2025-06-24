Ruscists hit Dnipro and Samar: 15 dead, more than 200 injured, many "seriously" (updated). PHOTOS

An explosion occurred in Dnipro during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat and the movement of a high-speed target towards the city.

Later, a new target was reported moving towards Dnipro.

At the same time, repeated explosions were heard in Dnipro and Pavlohrad.

Subsequently, the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak, said that the Russians had struck Dnipro:

"There was a series of explosions. We are clarifying the information on the consequences".

The head of the region reported that a fire broke out in Dnipro due to an enemy attack. Civilian infrastructure was damaged. In particular, a dormitory, a gymnasium, and an administrative building. A train was destroyed. Its passengers were injured.

"The aggressor also hit the city of Samar. We are clarifying the details. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured everywhere," he added.

Mayor Borys Filatov said that 14 schools and kindergartens were damaged as a result of the shelling.

"The city hospital and polyclinic were also damaged. There is significant destruction in the private sector. There is one confirmed fatality.

It has also been confirmed that train No. 52 Odesa-Zaporizhzhia was hit. We are continuing to gather information. I will keep you informed," the mayor added.

As of 13:00, one person is known to have died and more than 20 have been injured.

"Among them are two children – a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. They have been hospitalised in a moderate condition," said Lysak, head of the RMA.

Two people have died in Samar. Three people have been injured.

Updated as of 13:47

"The number of victims of the Russian attack in Dnipro has increased to seven. There are about 70 injured. Among them are ten children. Five of the wounded are "seriously" injured. Doctors are doing their best. The figures are still being clarified. Unfortunately, the number of people affected by this attack is constantly growing. However, there could have been many times more. Many of those who were in the affected area were in a shelter at the time of the strike. This saved dozens of lives.

In Samar, there are 9 injured, most of them hospitalised. Four people are in serious condition," said the head of the RMA.















Update as of 14.55

According to Lysak, there are already eight dead in Dnipro.

"84 people were injured. 62 are hospitalised. Seven of them are in serious condition," he said.

According to the RMA, the number of wounded has also increased in Samara. According to the information, there are 11 of them. Eight are hospitalised, half of them are "serious".

Updated as of 15:30

"9 people were killed in Dnipro as a result of an enemy attack. Two more were killed by Russians in Samar. Thus, the number of victims of terror in the region has increased to 11.

The number of wounded is also constantly increasing. Currently, this figure has reached over a hundred," Lysak later clarified.

Updated as of 6:00 p.m.

"The death toll in Dnipro has risen to 15. Unfortunately... 174 people have been injured. Nearly a hundred of them remain hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary medical care," the Regional Military Administration reported.

Updated

"The casualty figures in Dnipro keep rising: they now exceed 200 injured. The Russian attack has claimed 15 lives.

The city has suffered widespread damage: infrastructure, educational and medical facilities, administrative buildings, State Emergency Service premises, and even a passenger train. Forty-six apartment blocks, 41 private houses, several dormitories, and more than a hundred vehicles have been hit. A filling station, a service station, outbuildings, market stalls, and shops were also damaged.

An infrastructure facility in Samara was likewise wrecked. Two people were killed there and 14 injured," Lysak reported.