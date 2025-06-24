"Odesa-Zaporizhzhia" train was damaged due to Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region (updated). VIDEO

As a result of Russia's terrorist attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, train No. 52 Odesa-Zaporizhzhia was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the UZ.

As noted, rescuers and ambulance crews quickly arrived at the scene. Passengers were quickly transferred to shelters, as the air raid alert in the region is still in effect.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" is preparing replacement rolling stock in Dnipro to transfer passengers and trasport them to Zaporizhzhia.

Photos and videos showing the horrific aftermath inside the damaged train are circulating on social media.

Later, "UZ" clarified that, fortunately, there were no casualties among passengers and railway workers on train No. 52 Odesa-Zaporizhzhia, which was hit by an enemy missile.

"Passengers who were injured are receiving medical assistance.

To take passengers to Zaporizhzhia, Ukrzaliznytsia has assigned an additional electric train, which will depart from Dnipro at approximately 13:00," the statement said.