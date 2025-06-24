Russian strike on house in Kramatorsk: death toll rises to 6

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, the number of victims who died as a result of Russian shelling on 21 June has increased.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk CMA Oleksandr Honcharenko.

"A man born in 1939, who was injured in a Russian air strike on a high-rise building on 21 June, died in hospital from his injuries.

The number of victims has increased to 6," the statement said.

As a reminder, in the evening of 21 June, Russian troops attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. The industrial area and residential buildings were hit.

