ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7259 visitors online
News Shelling of Kramatorsk
577 0

Enemy attacked the industrial zone of Kramatorsk at night

railway station, kramatorsk

On the night of 24 June, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region with six "Geran-2" drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

It is noted that the enemy struck at the territory of the city's enterprises.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. We are establishing the consequences of the destruction and damage," Honcharenko said.

Read more: Russian strike on house in Kramatorsk: number of victims rises to 5. PHOTO

Author: 

Kramatorsk (312) shoot out (13842) Donetska region (4015) Kramatorskyy district (340)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 