Enemy attacked the industrial zone of Kramatorsk at night
On the night of 24 June, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region with six "Geran-2" drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Oleksandr Honcharenko.
It is noted that the enemy struck at the territory of the city's enterprises.
"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. We are establishing the consequences of the destruction and damage," Honcharenko said.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
