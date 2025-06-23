1 226 2
Russian strike on house in Kramatorsk: number of victims rises to 5. PHOTO
The number of victims of a Russian attack on a house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, has risen to 5.
This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET informs.
Rescuers have unblocked the body of the fifth victim of Russian terror in Kramatorsk from under the rubble of a house.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the rescue operation in Kramatorsk has been going on for two days: 230 tonnes have already been dismantled.
