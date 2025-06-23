Rescue operation continues for second day in Kramatorsk: 230 tonnes of debris cleared. PHOTOS

The rescue operation in Kramatorsk is ongoing for the second day after the enemy shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the city council.

In Kramatorsk, a Russian aerial bomb destroyed part of a 4-storey residential building. According to preliminary reports, one more person may be trapped under the rubble.

In total, four people died as a result of the shelling, and rescuers unblocked their bodies from under the rubble. Four people were wounded, three of whom were rescued by the rescuers.

230 tonnes of destroyed structures have been dismantled. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

