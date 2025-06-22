ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10838 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kramatorsk
3 007 7

Russian troops strike building in Kramatorsk: death toll rises to three. PHOTO

The number of casualties as a result of a Russian attack on a house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, has risen to 3.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

"As of 16:50, the bodies of 3 victims have been recovered from the rubble of a multi-storey building in Kramatorsk," he said.

See more: Russian drone strike destroys state veterinary hospital in Kramatorsk. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

Author: 

Kramatorsk (312) shoot out (13830) victims (1015) Donetska region (4009) Kramatorskyy district (338)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 