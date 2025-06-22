3 007 7
Russian troops strike building in Kramatorsk: death toll rises to three. PHOTO
The number of casualties as a result of a Russian attack on a house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, has risen to 3.
This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.
"As of 16:50, the bodies of 3 victims have been recovered from the rubble of a multi-storey building in Kramatorsk," he said.
Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.
