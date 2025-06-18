ENG
Shelling of Kramatorsk
2 363 2

Russian drone strike destroys state veterinary hospital in Kramatorsk. PHOTOS

On the night of June 18, Russian drones destroyed the Kramatorsk City State Veterinary Medicine Hospital in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to available information, the veterinary hospital building was completely destroyed by the enemy attack. Additionally, the blast wave damaged windows in surrounding residential buildings.

No information about casualties has been reported so far.

Read more: Russia amassing troops in Kramatorsk direction – Luhansk OTG

